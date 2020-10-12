UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Gain Ahead Of Data, Bank Earnings

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

US stocks gain ahead of data, bank earnings

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's trend ahead of economic data and the start of third-quarter corporate earnings seasons

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's trend ahead of economic data and the start of third-quarter corporate earnings seasons.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 28,720.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,502.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 11,712.34.

