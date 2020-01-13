UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Gain Ahead Of Trade Deal Signing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday in anticipation of the expected signing of a US-China trade accord and a trove of earnings from financial heavyweights

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday in anticipation of the expected signing of a US-China trade accord and a trove of earnings from financial heavyweights.

Sentiment was upbeat ahead of the signing set for Wednesday of the long-in-the-making trade accord between Washington and Beijing.

Investors are also looking ahead to fourth-quarter earnings season, which kicks off Tuesday with reports from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks.

Companies in the S&P 500 are projected to report a 2.

0 percent drop in earnings for the quarter.

About 85 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,845.91, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 3,274.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 9,214.90.

Besides the trade deal and earnings, the week also includes a heavy Calendar of economic data, including consumer prices and retail sales for December, a key shopping period.

