US stocks gain as markets await trade news, jobs data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday following improved Chinese economic data and as markets awaited key US economic reports and fresh international trade developments.

The closely-watched Caixin manufacturing index in China rose in September to 51.4 from 50.4, despite a bruising US-China trade war that has raised uncertainty over investment.

Investors are also girding for a World Trade Organization ruling expected this week that could clear the way for new US tariffs on European goods due to a ruling against European subsidies on Airbus.

The expected US tariffs come amid a lingering trade conflict between Washington and Brussels.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,896.85, up 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.3 percent to 2,970.31, while the tech0rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 7,956.90.

US economic indicators this week include the Institute for Supply Management's reports on manufacturing and services sector activity, as well as the September jobs report from the Department of Labor.