UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain As Markets Await Trade News, Jobs Data

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

US stocks gain as markets await trade news, jobs data

Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday following improved Chinese economic data and as markets awaited key US economic reports and fresh international trade developments

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday following improved Chinese economic data and as markets awaited key US economic reports and fresh international trade developments.

The closely-watched Caixin manufacturing index in China rose in September to 51.4 from 50.4, despite a bruising US-China trade war that has raised uncertainty over investment.

Investors are also girding for a World Trade Organization ruling expected this week that could clear the way for new US tariffs on European goods due to a ruling against European subsidies on Airbus.

The expected US tariffs come amid a lingering trade conflict between Washington and Brussels.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,896.85, up 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.3 percent to 2,970.31, while the tech0rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 7,956.90.

US economic indicators this week include the Institute for Supply Management's reports on manufacturing and services sector activity, as well as the September jobs report from the Department of Labor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Washington Brussels September Stocks Market From Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League General Council meeting ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah&#039;s Souq Al Jubail fish sales reach 1.9 ..

14 minutes ago

OCI NV, ADNOC close strategic partnership agreemen ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighted Kashmir issue with effe ..

2 minutes ago

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on T ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Release 290 Detainees Under ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.