UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain As Markets Monitor Infrastructure Debate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

US stocks gain as markets monitor infrastructure debate

Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday ahead of key economic data as investors monitored developments on US President Joe Biden's infrastructure package

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday ahead of key economic data as investors monitored developments on US President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

After last week's choppy performance, equities began the week on a positive note ahead of reports in the coming days on consumer confidence and durable goods orders.

Biden's Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, is also due for appearances before congressional panels in the coming days, where she is expected to face questions over the administration's plan to revamp US infrastructure.

Biden last week offered to trim his proposal to $1.7 trillion from $2.3 trillion, but the Republican opposition showed no signs of support.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 34,325.82.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 4,183.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 13,615.25.

"The notion that there could be more fiscal stimulus on the way that involves another trillion plus in spending seems to be qualifying as a support factor," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"What could potentially become a headwind is the plan to pay for that plan."Among individual companies, Virgin Galactic surged 14 percent following a third successful launch into space, the first from its base in New Mexico.

jmb/cs

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mexico Stocks From Dow Jones Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

40 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

Govt empowers institutions to act without fear: Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Another seven die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Myanmar Coup Opposition Coalescing Into Armed Defe ..

5 minutes ago

UK Suspends Belarusian Carriers' Permits, Warns UK ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.