UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Gain Despite Latest Inflation Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

US stocks gain despite latest inflation spike

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday near the conclusion of a strong week for equities as investors grappled with data showing US consumer inflation near a 40-year high

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Friday near the conclusion of a strong week for equities as investors grappled with data showing US consumer inflation near a 40-year high.

The Labor Department's consumer price index jumped 6.8 percent compared to November of last year, its biggest gain since June 1982 as prices for gasoline, used cars, food rent and others continued to climb.

Still, stocks pushed higher, extending a mostly positive trend this week on receding fears of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 35,913.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.

5 percent to 4,693.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 15,579.64.

Analysts noted that the inflation report showed the month-to-month increase decelerated slightly from October.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare described the release as "a terrible report" in a note that questioned whether the gains in stocks made sense.

Adam Sarhan, founder of 50 Park Investments, said the market has concluded that the Federal Reserve's recent pivot on inflation means it "is going to take proactive steps to begin to combat inflation," he said.

"As long as the Fed is ahead of this and not behind it, stocks can go much, much higher."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Rent Price June October November Stocks Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab from De ..

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab from Dec 21

3 minutes ago
 Anti India rally held on international HR day in A ..

Anti India rally held on international HR day in AJK

3 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Resigns Over Belaruska ..

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Resigns Over Belaruskali Transit Scandal

3 minutes ago
 Russian Fighter Su-30 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Bl ..

Russian Fighter Su-30 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Terrorist carrying head money arrested

Terrorist carrying head money arrested

7 minutes ago
 EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row set to e ..

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row set to expire

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.