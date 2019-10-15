UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain Following Mostly Solid Earnings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

US stocks gain following mostly solid earnings

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, bolstered by a round of mostly solid corporate earnings amid lingering uncertainty over international trade

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, bolstered by a round of mostly solid corporate earnings amid lingering uncertainty over international trade.

Shares of Dow components JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group all jumped after earnings reports, while Goldman Sachs fell sharply.

"There is good and bad in the earnings reports (as there always is)" but the move in the stock market "also goes to show that market participants aren't overly concerned about what they have heard in aggregate on the earnings front," analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.com.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 26,927.78, up 0.5 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also won 0.5 percent to 2,980.70, along with the Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 8,091.

58.

Tuesday's earnings results mark the unofficial start of the third-quarter reporting period, which will continue over the next three weeks.

Since Friday, when the US-China partial trade agreement bolstered stocks, investors have been cautious about the agreement, due in part to reticence in China on an agreement that US President Donald Trump has described as "substantial."On Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said there is "no difference" between how the two sides see the situation.

But lingering trade uncertainty was a driving factor in a subdued outlook from the International Monetary Fund that lowered that 2019 and 2020 growth forecasts and warned of a "precarious" outcome if trade conflicts continue to fester.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump Stocks 2019 2020 Market All From Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Romania's president names liberal as new premier

26 seconds ago

Govt committed to ensure food security: President

28 seconds ago

German climate plan brings sharp air travel tax hi ..

31 seconds ago

Kiev Responsible for Derailing of Separation of Fo ..

34 seconds ago

AJK announces to establish separate wing to execut ..

12 minutes ago

Electioneering for Mirpur-III begins

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.