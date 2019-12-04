UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain On Better Trade Talk Buzz

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

US stocks gain on better trade talk buzz

Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday on upbeat reports on US-China trade talks, while expectations for a stronger OPEC agreement boosted petroleum-linked shares

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday on upbeat reports on US-China trade talks, while expectations for a stronger OPEC agreement boosted petroleum-linked shares.

Analysts cited a Bloomberg news report that characterized Washington and Beijing as near finalizing a partial trade agreement that would avert new tariffs threatened for later this month.

Worries about the talks have pressured stocks in recent days, leading to three straight declines.

Meanwhile, other reports characterized the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as trending towards a production agreement to cut production further to boost oil prices.

Shares of petroleum producers including Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,704.19, a gain of 0.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 0.7 percent to 3,116.08, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 8,579.

14.

The positive signs on trade and oil prices offset a disappointing hiring report from payroll firm ADP, which estimated November private-sector hiring at just 67,000, well below expectations.

Among individual companies, Google-parent Alphabet climbed 1.6 percent as the company announced that co-founder Larry Page was stepping down as chief executive and would be replaced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Expedia shot up 5.2 percent as it announced the resignations of chief executive Mark Okerstrom and chief financial officer Alan Pickerill because of strategic differences.

Expedia Chairman Barry Diller said the board disagreed with the two executives' view anticipating slowing growth in 2020 and that the board expects to accelerate growth next year.

The company boosted its share buyback program and Diller said he would personally acquire shares "as a tangible sign of my faith in and commitment to Expedia's long-term future."jmb/hs

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Washington Threatened Company Oil Beijing November Stocks 2020 From Agreement Share Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

2 hours ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

2 hours ago

NATO Members Increase Readiness of Military Forces ..

59 seconds ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Modernizing NATO ..

1 minute ago

Serbia Takes Putin's Advice in Purchase of New Rus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.