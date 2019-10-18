UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain On Brexit Progress, Netflix Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

US stocks gain on Brexit progress, Netflix results

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose Thursday after Britain and the EU announced a new Brexit deal and as Netflix and Morgan Stanley gained on solid earnings.

Analysts welcomed news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached an agreement with European Union leaders on a divorce deal that amends the prior agreement's provisions on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Markets shrugged off opposition to the agreement from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which could potentially sink the agreement.

Alan Skrainka of Cornerstone Wealth Management acknowledged there were doubts about the deal's prospects but said "this is really the first tangible sign of progress we've had in some time." The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 percent, closing at 27,025.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.

3 percent to 2,997.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 8,156.85.

Besides Brexit and developments in the grinding US-China trade war, investors have been focused on corporate earnings this week.

The latest batch of results were mixed, with IBM diving 5.5 percent after reporting a four percent drop in revenues to $18.0 billion.

But Netflix gained 2.5 percent as it reported a 65 percent increase in quarterly profits to $665 million and executives expressed confidence despite increased competition from Disney, Apple and others in video streaming.

Morgan Stanley advanced 1.5 percent after reporting a 2.9 percent increase in quarterly earnings to $2.2 billion, due in part to a strong performance in its trading division.

Among other companies reporting results, Alcoa surged 6.0 percent and Honeywell International gained 2.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Divorce Stanley Progress Ireland Brexit Border Stocks Apple From Agreement Dow Jones Netflix Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

9 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

9 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

9 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.