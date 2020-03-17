UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain On Latest Fed Emergency Moves

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:02 PM

US stocks gain on latest Fed emergency moves

Wall Street stocks jumped in late-morning trading Tuesday following fresh emergency actions by the Federal Reserve, rebounding somewhat from Monday's rout

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped in late-morning trading Tuesday following fresh emergency actions by the Federal Reserve, rebounding somewhat from Monday's rout.

Near 1535 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.3 percent, or 460 points, at 20,648.09, after slipping below the symbolically important 20,000 level earlier in the morning.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 3.8 percent to 2,477.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 4.0 percent to 7,182.85.

Stocks were choppy early in the session but vaulted strongly into positive territory after the Fed unveiled a new credit facility aimed at the commercial paper market, which finances things like auto loans and home mortgages.

The move came amid reports the Trump administration will seek an $850 billion emergency stimulus package, underscoring the severity of a crisis that has plunged Wall Street into a bear market.

Government data showed US retail sales dropped 0.5 percent in February, a worse-than-expected result that comes from a time before the coronavirus shut down much of the US economy.

"The economy was not doing particularly well before the virus hit, which is not good news," economist Joel Naroff said in a note.

Naroff expects to see a drop in March due to the closings, but offset somewhat by gains from panic buying, adding that "April is when we could see the worst drop as it looks like social distancing will last at least the entire month."Consumer staples companies were an especially buoyant group Tuesday, with Campbell Soup winning 13.4 percent, General Mills 10.3 percent and Clorox 13.4 percent.

Big box retailers Target and Walmart surged around 10 percent, while department stores and apparel companies like Macy's and Gap were much lower again.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump February March April Stocks Market From Walmart Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan issues health advi ..

4 minutes ago

Govt providing free of cost test facility in Punj ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for trader community's proacti ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh decides to close shopping mal ..

4 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan condemns false charges framed a ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus Impact on US Airlines Worse Than Septe ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.