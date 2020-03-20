UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Halt Slide Day After Dow's First Plunge Beneath 20,000 Points In 3 Years

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Stocks Halt Slide Day After Dow's First Plunge Beneath 20,000 Points in 3 Years

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Wall Street's plunge halted on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index closing up 1 percent a day after falling beneath 20,000 points the first time in three years amid a huge shutdown in US economic activity to contain the novel coronavirus.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 189 points, or 0.

95 percent, at 20,088. On Wednesday, it settled below the 20,000 points mark.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed up 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3 percent.

Despite Thursday's rebound, the three indices remained down more than 20 percent on the year, leaving them in bear markets. The Dow is off 29.6 percent for 2020, the S&P500 is down 25.3 percent while Nasdaq has lost 20.3 percent.

