UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs After Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs After Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US stocks hit record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill into law, ending the stand-off on the issue that had held up financial aid for Americans affected by the pandemic.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, increased 0.9 percent to close at 3,735, after setting an all-time high at 3,741.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 0.7 percent to settle at 12,899, after a record peak at 12,930.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, edged up 0.7 percent to close at 30,404, after reaching a historic high at 30,526.

Trump stunned markets when he announced on Thursday that he would not sign the Congress-approved $900 billion relief bill and an accompanying government funding bill of $1.4 trillion unless lawmakers agreed to boost to aid for each American from $600 to $2,000.

While Republican senators continued to hold out on the president's demands on Friday, Democrats rallied behind him in a rare show of unityTrump reversed his stance on the matter just as suddenly on Sunday and signed the bill, saying he had gotten Republicans to agree on sending separate checks to Americans to make up for the $2,000 payout. Trump's move triggered a rally across risk assets on Monday.

A vote in Congress later on Monday will determine if Republican senators indeed support the US president's plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Vote Facebook Trump New York Stock Exchange Democrats Congress Stocks Sunday Apple Market From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Dow Jones Netflix Billion

Recent Stories

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

2 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

2 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

3 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

2 hours ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

2 hours ago

Free medical camp held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.