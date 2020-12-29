US Stocks Hit Record Highs After Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US stocks hit record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill into law, ending the stand-off on the issue that had held up financial aid for Americans affected by the pandemic.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, increased 0.9 percent to close at 3,735, after setting an all-time high at 3,741.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 0.7 percent to settle at 12,899, after a record peak at 12,930.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, edged up 0.7 percent to close at 30,404, after reaching a historic high at 30,526.

Trump stunned markets when he announced on Thursday that he would not sign the Congress-approved $900 billion relief bill and an accompanying government funding bill of $1.4 trillion unless lawmakers agreed to boost to aid for each American from $600 to $2,000.

While Republican senators continued to hold out on the president's demands on Friday, Democrats rallied behind him in a rare show of unity. Trump reversed his stance on the matter just as suddenly on Sunday and signed the bill, saying he had gotten Republicans to agree on sending separate checks to Americans to make up for the $2,000 payout. Trump's move triggered a rally across risk assets on Monday.

A vote in Congress later on Monday will determine if Republican senators indeed support the US president's plan.