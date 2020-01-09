UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Perceived De-Escalation Of Iran Conflict

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Perceived De-Escalation of Iran Conflict

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Shares on Wall Street mostly hit record highs the first time since the US-Iran conflict heightened from last week's killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike.

The top US stocks barometer, the S&P500, closed up 0.5% at 3,253 on Wednesday. It hit a record high of 3,267 after President Donald Trump refrained from launching a new offensive against Iran, which rained two US-Iraqi airbases with missiles on Wednesday without killing anyone.

The S&P500 measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization. Its previous record high was on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.7 percent at 9,129. It hit a record high of 9,169 on Wednesday, rewriting its 2020 peak from Thursday.

The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to close at 28,745. The Dow also hit an all-time high on the first trading session of the year. The broad Wall Street barometer closed 2019 up 23 percent for its best performance in two years.

Trump, in an address to the nation on Wednesday, said the United States will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. But he said Washington was still prepared to make peace with Tehran if its leadership "changed its behavior" indicating there would be no immediate US escalation in the conflict.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Tehran United States Stocks 2019 2020 Market From Best Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

3 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

4 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

4 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

4 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

4 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.