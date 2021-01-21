UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs As Biden Presidency Begins

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs as Biden Presidency Begins

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021)   Stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Wednesday as Joe Biden began his term as the 46th US president, promising to unite the country and restore its economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, settled the day at 31,1888, up 0.8 percent.

It hit an all-time high at 31,236 earlier. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 3,850, up 1.4 percent, after an all-time high of 3,860 earlier. The technology-laden Nasdaq index, which counts on the performance of tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, was the outperformer of the day, finishing up 2 percent at 13,457. Its session peak was 13,486.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange Stocks Apple From Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

55 minutes ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

1 hour ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

2 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

3 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.