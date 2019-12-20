UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Ignoring Trump Impeachment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Ignoring Trump Impeachment

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US stocks hit record highs on Thursday and closed higher, ignoring the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to settle at 28,377, after a record high at 28,382.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P 500, also rose 0.5 percent to settle at all-time high of 3,206.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index gained 0.7 percent points to close at 8,887 after touching an unprecedented 8,888.

Late on Wednesday, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached. Rival Democrats, who constitute the majority in the House of Representatives, voted in favor of two articles of impeachment charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump will have to face trial in the US Senate, but is unlikely to be removed from office as Republicans are the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Republicans have said  the view the impeachment by Democrats as a sham.

US stocks have had one of the biggest and most prolonged bull market in years as news of runaway jobs growth and other positive economic data have been joined by those of trade deals such as the upcoming US-China Phase One trade deal and the recently-concluded US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Trump Chamber Democrats Congress Stocks Market From Agreement Top Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

4 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

3 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

3 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.