UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs On Optimism Over Potential US-China Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs on Optimism Over Potential US-China Deal

The three major US stock indices hit record highs on Monday on continued optimism that the United States and China were closing in on a partial trade deal

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The three major US stock indices hit record highs on Monday on continued optimism that the United States and China were closing in on a partial trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 27,482.97 close to 11:00 a.m. after striking an all-time high at 27,517.58 earlier in the session.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P500, was 0.4 percent higher at 3,080.10, after a record high at 3,085.60 earlier.

The Nasdaq index was up 0.5 percent at 8,425.98 after an all-time peak at 8,451.37.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the rallying stocks, saying: "Stock Market hits RECORD HIGH.

Spend your money well!"

US stocks have been riding the wave of strong third-quarter corporate earnings of local companies and stellar jobs growth in October, aside from speculation that the United States and China will seal a deal to end their trade war.

Monday's gains on Wall Street were fueled by a rally overnight in Chinese stocks, helped by continued optimism over a Friday announcement by China's Ministry of Commerce that officials in Beijing and Washington have achieved consensus on key differences in their trade dispute and were moving on with more talks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing United States Money October Stocks Market Commerce From Top Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to control price hike: Minister

2 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet to meet tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Gunmen kill student in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Guinean Police Kill Protester After Clashes Mar Fu ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices in transfer of trust ..

6 minutes ago

A dacoit kills during robbery attempt in Rawalpind ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.