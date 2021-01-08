US Stocks Hit Record Highs With Nasdaq Index Exceeding13,000 Points First Time Ever

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Thursday, ignoring a security breach at the US Capitol a day earlier, as the Nasdaq Composite Index for technology companies broke past the 13,000-point barrier the first time ever.

Nasdaq, which counts on the performance of tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, led US equity markets for the day, finishing up 2.6 percent at 13,067. Its session peak was 13,091.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 3,804, up 1.

5 percent. It hit a record high of 3,812 earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, settled trade at 31,041, up 0.7 percent. It hit an all-time high at 31,193 earlier.

Scores of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into Congress on Wednesday to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election. The group of Trump supporters engaged with police in a stand-off that lasted several hours and left at least four people dead, including a female Air-Force veteran who was shot by a police officer.