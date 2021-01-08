UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Hit Record Highs With Nasdaq Index Exceeding13,000 Points First Time Ever

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Stocks Hit Record Highs With Nasdaq Index Exceeding13,000 Points First Time Ever

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Thursday, ignoring a security breach at the US Capitol a day earlier, as the Nasdaq Composite Index for technology companies broke past the 13,000-point barrier the first time ever.

Nasdaq, which counts on the performance of tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, led US equity markets for the day, finishing up 2.6 percent at 13,067. Its session peak was 13,091.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 3,804, up 1.

5 percent. It hit a record high of 3,812 earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, settled trade at 31,041, up 0.7 percent. It hit an all-time high at 31,193 earlier.

Scores of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into Congress on Wednesday to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election. The group of Trump supporters engaged with police in a stand-off that lasted several hours and left at least four people dead, including a female Air-Force veteran who was shot by a police officer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Dead Protest Police Google Technology Facebook Trump New York Stock Exchange Congress Stocks 2020 Apple Market Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

3 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

3 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

3 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

3 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

3 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.