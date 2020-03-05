US Stocks Increase Almost 5% on Hopes of Biden White House Run

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US stocks jumped almost 5 percent on Wednesday as former Vice-President Joe Biden's campaign gained pace over fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders in the run for Democratic presidential nomination, enthusing Wall Street's preference for a centrist over a socialist for president of the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, increased 1,173 points, or 4.5 percent, to close at 27,090.

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 4.2 percent at 3,130.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 3.9 percent at 9,018.

Wall Street rallied after Biden won nine of the 14 US states that voted on Tuesday to pick a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November presidential elections.