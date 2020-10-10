UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Increase As Trump, Democrats Revive Talks On Latest COVID-19 Relief Package

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Stocks Increase as Trump, Democrats Revive Talks on Latest COVID-19 Relief Package

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Stocks increased on Friday with the technology stocks having a third straight weekly gain, after President Donald Trump said he wanted a bigger COVID-19 relief bill than previously negotiated with Democrats, reversing course on talks he canceled earlier this week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, settled at 11,580, up 1.4 percent on the day. For the week, it rose 4.6 percent after to last week's 1.5 percent gain and the previous week's 1.1 percent increase.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at 28,587 or up 0.6 percent. For the week, the Dow rose 3.

3 percent after last week's 1.9 percent gain.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 3,477, up 0.9 percent. For the week, it increased 3.5 percent, after last week's 1.9 percent gain.

Trump said he wants a new and bigger coronavirus relief package approved for the American people than what was negotiated previously in Congress, an apparent U-turn from just days ago when he ordered such talks canceled.

"I'd like to see a bigger stimulus package than either the Republicans or Democrats are offering," the president told the Rush Limbaugh show referring to both his party as well as the opposition. "I'd like to see money going to the people."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook Trump New York Stock Exchange Money Democrats Congress Stocks Apple From Top Dow Jones Netflix Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

2 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

2 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.