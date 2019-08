Wall Street stocks dropped early Friday as the latest round of US tariffs on China overshadowed a mixed US jobs report amid a global equity selloff

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks dropped early Friday as the latest round of US tariffs on China overshadowed a mixed US jobs report amid a global equity selloff.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had declined 0.5 percent to 26,440.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent to 2,934.81, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 percent to 8,035.75.