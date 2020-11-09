UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Jump 5% On News Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Progress

Stocks on Wall Street jumped as much 5 percent on Monday as progress in Pfizer's vaccine program for the COVID-19 spurred risk-taking across equity markets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street jumped as much 5 percent on Monday as progress in Pfizer's vaccine program for the COVID-19 spurred risk-taking across equity markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 4.6 percent at 29,638 by 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT).

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, rose 3.

6 percent to 3,635.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 1.2 percent to 12,043.

Pfizer announced on Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate it developed jointly with BioNTech SE proved more than 90 percent effective in the latest trials.

Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of its vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

