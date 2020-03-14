UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Jump 9% As Trump Declares Nat'l Emergency, Announces Increased COVID-19 Testing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Stocks Jump 9% as Trump Declares Nat'l Emergency, Announces Increased COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US stocks closed up 9 percent on Friday as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and announced stepped up testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ending a very volatile week on a positive note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 9.4.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose 9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 9.4 percent.

All three indexes were still down about 20 percent or more from their February highs, placing them into continued bear markets.

