US Stocks Jump Further As Iran Fears Recede

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:13 PM

US stocks jump further as Iran fears recede

Wall Street stocks pushed into record territory early Thursday on diminishing worries over the US-Iran clash, shrugging off weak results from some retailers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks pushed into record territory early Thursday on diminishing worries over the US-Iran clash, shrugging off weak results from some retailers.

All three major indices were around or above their all-time closing highs as investors became more confident the fight between Tehran and Washington after the US killed an Iranian commander won't escalate significantly.

"We can't help but think that market participants are trading one fear for another," said Patrick O'Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.

"The fear of escalating military conflict between the US and Iran is effectively being traded for a fear of missing out on further gains in the stock market.

" About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,867.94, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,267.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 9,197.81.

Bed, Bath & Beyond dropped 15.5 percent after reporting a $38.6 million loss for the quarter ending November 30, which includes some of the holiday-shopping season.

The homeware retailer, which has shaken up its leadership under new chief executive Mark Tritton, also said its profitability would be "pressured" in the fourth quarter.

Kohl's and J.C. Penney also fell following holiday sales updates, while L Brands gained.

