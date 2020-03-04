Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Wednesday after Joe Biden's strong performance in the "Super Tuesday" primaries boosted his chances against leftist Bernie Sanders

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Wednesday after Joe Biden's strong performance in the "Super Tuesday" primaries boosted his chances against leftist Bernie Sanders.

Minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,625.

39, up 2.7 percent or more than 700 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.2 percent to 3,069.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.0 percent to 8,858.61.