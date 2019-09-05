UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Jump On China Trade Talks Announcement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

US stocks jump on China trade talks announcement

Wall Street stocks jumped early Thursday on news that the United States and China would resume high-level trade talks in October, mitigating fears of further escalation in the trade war

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped early Thursday on news that the United States and China would resume high-level trade talks in October, mitigating fears of further escalation in the trade war.

The gains also came after data showed increased private-sector hiring in August. Markets will get a fuller employment picture on Friday when the Labor Department releases its jobs report for the period.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,738.25, up 1.5 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 2,970.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 percent to 8,078.02 Markets got a lift after China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's point man on trade, agreed to October talks in a call with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular news briefing that there would be "comprehensive preparations" for the meetings by both sides and that the next round of negotiations would "strive to achieve substantive progress." The announcement less than a week after both Beijing and Washington enacted new tariff measures on each other.

Among individual stocks, Slack Technologies dived 14.3 percent after it projected a larger loss in the third quarter than analysts expect.

Goldman Sachs gained 2.2 percent following a Wall Street Journal report of an exodus of firm partners as recently-installed Chief Executive David Solomon aims to restore exclusivity to the designation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Man Gao David Progress United States August October Stocks Market Commerce Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

31 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

55 minutes ago

Trump Ready, Willing to Negotiate Free Trade Deal ..

4 minutes ago

Abe Presents Woodprint, Rugby Uniform to Putin Aft ..

4 minutes ago

13 held for electricity theft in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

NADRA issues new policy for obtaining CNICs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.