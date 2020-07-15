US stocks jump on vaccine progress, good Goldman earnings

US stocks opened higher Wednesday, buoyed by progress on a leading coronavirus vaccine candidate and better-than-expected earnings from Dow member Goldman Sachs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :US stocks opened higher Wednesday, buoyed by progress on a leading coronavirus vaccine candidate and better-than-expected earnings from Dow member Goldman Sachs.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 27,025.32, up 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent to 3,233.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 10,565.98.