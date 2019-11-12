UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Lose Ground But Boeing News Provides Boost

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

US stocks lose ground but Boeing news provides boost

Wall Street was mostly lower Monday in a quiet holiday session, but Boeing's announcement on returning its 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes provide a boost to the Dow

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Wall Street was mostly lower Monday in a quiet holiday session, but Boeing's announcement on returning its 737 MAX to service after two deadly crashes provide a boost to the Dow.

The aviation giant said it still hopes the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will allow it to resume MAX deliveries to airlines before the end of the year, and to approve the aircraft to begin flying in January.

Boeing shares jumped 4.6 percent and that helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average recover from early losses to end the day a fraction higher at 27,691.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 also clawed back off the lows of the day but still closed down 0.2 percent at 3,017.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.1 percent to finish at 8,464.28 After all three indexes hit records last week, investors are awaiting news on the US-China trade conflict.

Art Hogan of National Holdings said markets are "trying to figure out whether we know where we stand on trade, because of mixed messages coming out of the White House." President Donald Trump on Friday contradicted Chinese assertion that Washington and Beijing already had agreed to roll back tariffs.

With the government closed in observance of Veteran's Day, trading was fairly quiet but investors will have plenty of material to digest on the US economy, including a report Tuesday from the Port of Los Angeles on the impact of the China trade dispute on jobs and the economy.

Government inflation data is due out Wednesday and industrial production on Friday, but the main attention grabber will be testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Powell is expected to reiterate his message that the central bank is done for now with policy moves and will be on standby to see how the economy reacts to three interest rate cuts.

Most of the corporate earnings season is complete, but Walmart releases its quarterly results on Thursday. Shares in the retail chain fell 0.3 percent.

Southwest Airlines closed with a modest gain after the Boeing announcement. The airline has been hard hit by the grounding of the 737 MAX.

Walgreen Boots Alliance jumped five percent amid news it had received a buyout offer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington White House Trump Bank Los Angeles Beijing Powell Alliance January Congress Market All From Government Walmart Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Zardari's plea seeki ..

9 minutes ago

Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up 34 cents to US$63.22 pb

15 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs agreements with &#039;BP&#039;, &# ..

16 minutes ago

Swabi-born Mohammad Asad set to follow Yasir Shah' ..

20 minutes ago

Opposition cries over non-issues: Federal Minister ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.