US stocks mixed ahead of congressional stimulus debate

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week.

Top lawmakers appeared to be far from agreement on legislation to support unemployed workers and industries beaten down by social distancing measures, as the United States contends with spiking coronavirus cases in its south and west.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 26,531.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.

3 percent to 3,216.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 10,526.35.

Major companies reporting results this week include microsoft, American Airlines and AT&T. Analysts described last week's banking results as generally better than expected.

Oil services firm Halliburton jumped 6.4 percent despite reporting a $1.7 billion quarterly loss following a 46 percent plunge in revenues.

Noble Energy rose 7.0 percent as Chevron announced it would acquire the exploration and production company for $5 billion. Chevron dropped 1.7 percent.