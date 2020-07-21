UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Congressional Stimulus Debate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:55 AM

US stocks mixed ahead of congressional stimulus debate

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week.

Top lawmakers appeared to be far from agreement on legislation to support unemployed workers and industries beaten down by social distancing measures, as the United States contends with spiking coronavirus cases in its south and west.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 26,531.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.

3 percent to 3,216.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 10,526.35.

Major companies reporting results this week include microsoft, American Airlines and AT&T. Analysts described last week's banking results as generally better than expected.

Oil services firm Halliburton jumped 6.4 percent despite reporting a $1.7 billion quarterly loss following a 46 percent plunge in revenues.

Noble Energy rose 7.0 percent as Chevron announced it would acquire the exploration and production company for $5 billion. Chevron dropped 1.7 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company United States Stocks Market From Agreement Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

Premier League glory will not blunt Liverpool, say ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.