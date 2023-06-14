UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday, threatening the Dow's six-day winning streak ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday, threatening the Dow's six-day winning streak ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Markets have been lifted by expectations that the Fed would hold rates steady and not increase them further after hikes at the end of 10 straight policy meetings.

Given the market rally leading into Wednesday's announcement, stocks could be primed for a "sell-the-news" reaction if the Fed meets expectations, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

This means markets could fall after confirmation of the positive news.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,074.29.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,374.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also edged up 0.1 percent to 13,588.75.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

8 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

8 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn ..

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.