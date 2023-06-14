US stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday, threatening the Dow's six-day winning streak ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Markets have been lifted by expectations that the Fed would hold rates steady and not increase them further after hikes at the end of 10 straight policy meetings.

Given the market rally leading into Wednesday's announcement, stocks could be primed for a "sell-the-news" reaction if the Fed meets expectations, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

This means markets could fall after confirmation of the positive news.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,074.29.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,374.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also edged up 0.1 percent to 13,588.75.