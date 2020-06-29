UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Major Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

US stocks mixed ahead of major data

Wall Street stocks were mixed in early trading Monday, with Boeing lifting the Dow and Facebook pressuring the Nasdaq ahead of a deluge of economic reports in a holiday-shortened week

This week's Calendar includes reports on consumer confidence, manufacturing activity and the June jobs report, offering an updated snapshot of a US economy now challenged by rising coronavirus cases in many southern and western states.

This week's Calendar includes reports on consumer confidence, manufacturing activity and the June jobs report, offering an updated snapshot of a US economy now challenged by rising coronavirus cases in many southern and western states.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,215.50, up 0.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 3,009.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.8 percent to 9,680.04.

Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors have tried to assess the impact of the newest coronavirus trends on the reopening of the economy that is also being boosted by stimulus measures out of Washington.

Boeing jumped 4.7 percent on news that the Federal Aviation Administration could undertake a certification flight of the 737 MAX as soon as Monday, a key step in getting the plane back into service after two deadly crashes.

But Facebook shed 2.6 percent as major companies continued to pull advertising from the platform due to criticism of its handling of hate speech, joining a group that includes Verizon and Unilever. In some cases, advertisers are also punishing other social media companies, including Twitter, which fell 1.9 percent.

