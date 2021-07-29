UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Mixed As Market Digest Earnings, Fed Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

US stocks mixed as market digest earnings, Fed decision

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Nasdaq rallied while the Dow fell Wednesday as investors digested a slew of mostly positive earnings reports and a Federal Reserve decision that maintained accommodative monetary policies.

One of the busiest 24-hour stretches of earnings season featured mostly strong reports from a litany of huge companies, including Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Starbucks and Boeing.

But several of the companies declined anyway, suggesting investors believe "that it'll be hard to sustain the same level of growth moving forward and that a lot of the good news has been priced in," according to Briefing.com.

Meanwhile, the Fed again described the US economy as improving but still in need of support, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell offering little specificity on when stimulus measures will be reduced.

"There's a range of views on what timing will be appropriate," he said. "No decisions were made." The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent at 34,930.93.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,400.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 14,762.58.

Among individual companies, Boeing surged 4.2 percent after reporting a surprise profit in the quarter -- its first since late 2019 -- which will allow it to hold on to employees it had planned to lay off.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Same Powell 2019 Apple From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

3 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

2 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

2 hours ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.