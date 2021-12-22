UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Mixed As Market Weighs Omicron Drag

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:56 PM

US stocks mixed as market weighs Omicron drag

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday amid lingering worries connected to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and ahead of key consumer data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday amid lingering worries connected to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and ahead of key consumer data.

Major US indices jumped 1.6 percent or more on Tuesday, breaking a three-day losing streak, but concerns about the impact of the latest coronavirus strain continue to churn though the market.

Analysts girded for an unpredictable session, with volatility potentially exacerbated by low trading volumes due to the Christmas holiday.

"Things could heat up on the buy side after the open or they could get chillier," said Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare, adding that while Omicron is expected to drag on growth, many investors believe the impact will be "short-lived." About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1 percent at 35,475.10.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 4,655.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,389.46.

Investors were awaiting data releases including a reading on consumer confidence during the key December holiday-shopping period. Analysts expect a modest increase in sentiment compared with the prior month.

