UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Mixed As Virus Impact Worsens

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

US stocks mixed as virus impact worsens

Wall Street stocks were mixed in volatile trading Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed in volatile trading Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,023.40, down 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to 2,393.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to 7,205.58.

California on Thursday directed its 40 million residents to stay at home, a landmark move by a major government in the United States as officials move towards a shutdown of most non-essential economic activity to attempt to limit the virus's spread.

A note from Goldman Sachs warned of an "unprecedented surge in layoffs," citing data from US states, and a massive decline in revenues in many industries.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans introduced a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package, which includes a provision to give cash to individuals.

But there were signs of skepticism from some lawmakers, with some Republicans reportedly opposed to direct payments and some Democrats questioning bailouts to companies that could lay off workers.

"There are so many needs right now from an individual and business standpoint that we have a hard time believing $1 trillion is going to be enough," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"Granted, political leaders have said there will be other stimulus measures and they will do 'whatever it takes,' but valuable time is ticking away and is going to make recovery efforts all the more challenging."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Business Capitol Hill United States Democrats Stocks Market All From Government Dow Jones Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Police Refute Claims of Restricting Entry t ..

1 minute ago

Putin Discusses With Security Council Situation in ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine chairs civil society organisat ..

1 minute ago

Bavaria leads the way as Germany mulls nationwide ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian contentions of "politiciza ..

4 minutes ago

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.