US Stocks Mixed Impeachment Drama Enters Next Phase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:54 PM

Wall Street was mixed at the open on Thursday as positive momentum was hit by news the US Congress is moving ahead in the impeachment of President Donald Trump

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street was mixed at the open on Thursday as positive momentum was hit by news the US Congress is moving ahead in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Most analysts expected US stocks to make solid gains amid more positive signs on the US-China trade talks.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered articles of impeachment to be drawn up which will lead to a trial in the Senate, saying Trump's abuse of power for political benefit "leaves us no choice but to act." About 30 minutes into the trading session, stocks were headed mostly lower after a mixed open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent 27,622.24 while the broader S&P 500 was flat 3,111.80.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index performed better, gaining 0.1 percent at 8,573.36.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick J O'Hare pointed to signals from Beijing indicating continued communication on a trade deal with Washington, "that is somehow making a lot of US companies more valuable today even though it effectively means nothing.

" But he wrote that "in a market driven by sentiment, words speak just as loud as actions, and these words are being looked upon favorably because they sound more comforting than hearing that there is no communication." In economic data, the US trade deficit shrank to its lowest level in more than a year, falling to $47.2 billion, largely driven by a sharp drop in imports.

But economists warn that will be short-lived, and the deficit likely will widen once again.

United Airlines shares lost ground at the open, but then recovered, after the company announced a leadership shuffle that will see President Scott Kirby take over as CEO in May, as Oscar Munoz moves on to take the position of executive chairman of the board for a year.

