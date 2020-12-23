US stocks mostly rise despite Trump threat to stimulus bill

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Wednesday, shrugging off President Trump's sharp criticism of the stimulus package as the US reached agreement to boost its coronavirus vaccine supply

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Wednesday, shrugging off President Trump's sharp criticism of the stimulus package as the US reached agreement to boost its coronavirus vaccine supply.

Trump, in a taped message on Twitter, slammed the $900 billion economic package as a "disgrace" and called for stimulus payments to be raised to $2,000 from $600, raising the possibility he could veto the long-debated measure.

Investors looked past the risk the bill could die and instead focused on the possibility of a richer stimulus.

The market "was happy (relatively speaking) with the agreed-upon deal," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. "If the direct stimulus payment was ultimately increased to $2,000, it would simply make the market happier (relatively speaking.)" About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

7 percent at 30,236.23.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,705.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 12,792.23.

New applications for US jobless benefits fell by 89,000 last week after two weeks of increases to 803,000, far below the level economists had been expecting.

Still, the figures remain very high by historical standards and analysts warn the reports can be erratic due to seasonal adjustment errors around the holidays.

In another development that boosted sentiment, the US reached agreement to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.

Also, Merck announced that it had a supply agreement with the US government for initial doses to treat patients with serious Covid-19 symptoms with a new therapeutic.

Both Merck and Pfizer gained more than one percent.