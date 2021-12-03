UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Mostly Up As Market Digests Weak Job Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:38 PM

US stocks mostly up as market digests weak job growth

Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Friday as markets digested data showing disappointing US job growth after Congress approved an agreement to avert a government shutdown

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Friday as markets digested data showing disappointing US job growth after Congress approved an agreement to avert a government shutdown.

The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported, less than half the increase analysts were expecting. But the unemployment rate fell more than projected to 4.2 percent.

Analysts described the report as largely disappointing, despite some more positive elements in granular data. It comes as the Federal Reserve has signaled plans to accelerate the timetable for scaling back stimulus.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent to 34,717.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,586.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 16,529.38.

Analysts are also watching for developments on the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which looms as a potential headwind, depending on the number of cases and whether vaccines limit the health impacts.

On Thursday night, the Senate approved a stopgap funding bill to keep federal agencies running into 2022 and avert a costly holiday season government shutdown.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Job United States Congress Stocks Market Government Agreement Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in Faisalabad

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 US FDA Eyes Speedy Review of Omicron Vaccines, Dru ..

US FDA Eyes Speedy Review of Omicron Vaccines, Drugs - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Melbourne Could Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages in City ..

Melbourne Could Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages in City Center - Reports

2 minutes ago
 At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo par ..

At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

2 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide

Married woman commits suicide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.