UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open 2020 On Strong Footing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:39 PM

US stocks open 2020 on strong footing

Wall Street stocks opened the 2020 trading campaign on strong footing, maintaining the positive holiday-season momentum on benign trade news and monetary policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened the 2020 trading campaign on strong footing, maintaining the positive holiday-season momentum on benign trade news and monetary policy.

Major indices closed out 2019 with double-digit gains for the year after the US and China moved closer to finalizing a trade deal and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times and did about-face from a tightening posture in the prior year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Stocks 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Quetta receives winter's first snowfall

2 minutes ago

Firefighter killed in latest New Delhi factory bla ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant for Ex-Ni ..

2 minutes ago

Army called to evacuate people under rubble in Suk ..

2 minutes ago

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

8 minutes ago

Yemeni Ambassador calls on Interior Minister

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.