US stocks open 2020 on strong footing

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened the 2020 trading campaign on strong footing, maintaining the positive holiday-season momentum on benign trade news and monetary policy.

Major indices closed out 2019 with double-digit gains for the year after the US and China moved closer to finalizing a trade deal and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times and did about-face from a tightening posture in the prior year.