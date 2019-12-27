US Stocks Open at New Record Highs as Strong Chinese Data Boosts Trade Deal Hopes

US stocks opened at record highs on Friday, extending the market's powerful year-end run, as strong Chinese industrial profits data bolstered hopes that Beijing might be ready to sign a trade deal with the United States soon

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US stocks opened at record highs on Friday, extending the market 's powerful year-end run, as strong Chinese industrial profits data bolstered hopes that Beijing might be ready to sign a trade deal with the United States soon.

Nasdaq Composite Index, which crossed 9,000 points the first time ever on Thursday, rose to an all-time high of 9,052 before falling to 9,018 at 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT). The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40% on the year.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was also up 0.

1 percent at 3,242 after a record high at 3,249.

The broad Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.1 percent as well to 28,660 after peaking at 28,698.

Friday's rally came as Chinese industrial profits in November rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion Yuan ($84.93 billion), snapping three months of decline, as production and sales quickened, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In October, China's industrial profits were down 9.9 percent.

The recovery boosted hopes for the signing of a partial US-China trade deal that has been in the works for months now.