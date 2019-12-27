UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open At New Record Highs As Strong Chinese Data Boosts Trade Deal Hopes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

US Stocks Open at New Record Highs as Strong Chinese Data Boosts Trade Deal Hopes

US stocks opened at record highs on Friday, extending the market's powerful year-end run, as strong Chinese industrial profits data bolstered hopes that Beijing might be ready to sign a trade deal with the United States soon

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US stocks opened at record highs on Friday, extending the market's powerful year-end run, as strong Chinese industrial profits data bolstered hopes that Beijing might be ready to sign a trade deal with the United States soon.

Nasdaq Composite Index, which crossed 9,000 points the first time ever on Thursday, rose to an all-time high of 9,052 before falling to 9,018 at 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT). The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40% on the year.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was also up 0.

1 percent at 3,242 after a record high at 3,249.

The broad Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.1 percent as well to 28,660 after peaking at 28,698.

Friday's rally came as Chinese industrial profits in November rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion Yuan ($84.93 billion), snapping three months of decline, as production and sales quickened, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In October, China's industrial profits were down 9.9 percent.

The recovery boosted hopes for the signing of a partial US-China trade deal that has been in the works for months now.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China New York Stock Exchange Beijing United States October November Stocks Market From Best Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

City Patrolling Force completes special training f ..

1 minute ago

Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University extends date for submitting exams ..

2 minutes ago

If businessmen and investors prosper, then country ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Launched by End of 20 ..

7 minutes ago

Riyadh Seeking to Boost Influence on Syrian Consti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.