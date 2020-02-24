US stocks open down more than 3% on virus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged in opening trading Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged in opening trading Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth.

Just after the opening bell, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,015.

53, down 3.4 percent or nearly 1,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 3.2 percent to 3,232.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 4.2 percent to 9,178.24.