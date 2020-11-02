UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Election Week Higher

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:24 PM

US stocks open election week higher

Wall Street stocks opened a news-jammed week higher Monday, recovering some of last week's losses ahead of the US presidential election

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened a news-jammed week higher Monday, recovering some of last week's losses ahead of the US presidential election.

Investors were girding for a potentially tumultuous period in the US, where tensions are high ahead of Tuesday's contest as the candidates make their final appeals to voters and election experts warn that a winner may not be declared quickly.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 26,798.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.1 percent to 3,305.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 11,024.21.

The major indices last week suffered their worst losses in the week and month since March as European countries imposed new restrictions to combat the coronavirus and Covid-19 cases continued to rise sharply in the United States.

Besides the US election, investors are also looking ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting and a trove of economic data, especially the key October jobs report.

"We are entering a marathon week that spans a presidential election, a meeting of the Federal Reserve and the latest snapshot of the coronavirus-hit labor market, and another pile of Q3 earnings reports," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said in a note.

"All have the potential to roil markets."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Marathon United States March May October Stocks Market All Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

What a tail: whale sculpture saves runaway Dutch t ..

2 minutes ago

Algerian constitutional reform approved on record ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition leader arrested over planned ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue public service court held at Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago

About 30 People Join Riots Near Lyceum in French N ..

5 minutes ago

UK Appalled by Iran's Decision to Begin New Case A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.