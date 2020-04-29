US stocks open higher after Google, Boeing results

Wall Street stocks jumped early Wednesday as Boeing and Google parent Alphabet rose after earnings reports, offsetting the hit from a poor US first-quarter economic report

Stocks were also supported by favorable comments by biotech company Gilead Sciences, which is developing a drug to treat coronavirus.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.7 percent at 24,514.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 2,918.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.2 percent to 8,795.06.