UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher After Strong May Jobs Data, Dow +2.8%

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

US stocks open higher after strong May jobs data, Dow +2.8%

Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Friday after a surprisingly good May jobs report estimated the US economy gained 2.5 million jobs despite the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Friday after a surprisingly good May jobs report estimated the US economy gained 2.5 million jobs despite the coronavirus.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,971.23, up 2.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 3,172.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 9,691.86.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May Stocks Dow Jones Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse will be in Pakistan today

2 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

50 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

Minister for planting maximum trees to protect env ..

39 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.