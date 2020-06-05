US stocks open higher after strong May jobs data, Dow +2.8%

Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Friday after a surprisingly good May jobs report estimated the US economy gained 2.5 million jobs despite the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Friday after a surprisingly good May jobs report estimated the US economy gained 2.5 million jobs despite the coronavirus.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,971.23, up 2.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 3,172.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 9,691.86.