US Stocks Open Higher After Trump Hospitalization, Dow +0.9%
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:24 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks climbed at the open on Monday, shrugging off worries over US President Donald Trump's health after he was hospitalized following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis last week.
About 10 minutes after the open, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 27,929.32.
The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent to 3,378.47 while the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.1 percent to 11,201.51.