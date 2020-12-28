UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher After Trump Signs Stimulus Bill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic relief package that removed the risk of a government shutdown

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic relief package that removed the risk of a government shutdown.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 30,368.31, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,728.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 0.7 percent to 12,898.20.

