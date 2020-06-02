US Stocks Open Higher, Again Shrugging Off Protests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher again Tuesday as investors focused on stimulus measures and the lift from a reopening economy more than mass protests in US cities and economic headwinds.
About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,615.35, up 0.6 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 3,064.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 9,551.91.