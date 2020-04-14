UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher As Banks Report Results

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:01 PM

US stocks open higher as banks report results

Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a lackluster session as major banks kicked off earnings season in the wake of economic hit from coronavirus shutdowns

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a lackluster session as major banks kicked off earnings season in the wake of economic hit from coronavirus shutdowns.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 2.2 percent to 23,898.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 2.2 percent to 2,821.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.4 percent to 8,386.65.

