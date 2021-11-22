UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Open Higher As Fed Chair Powell Renominated

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:44 PM

US stocks open higher as Fed Chair Powell renominated

Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday as President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell as head of the US Federal Reserve, in a move of continuity during the coronavirus pandemic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday as President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell as head of the US Federal Reserve, in a move of continuity during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 35,759.10, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,722.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.5 percent to 16,138.05.

