UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher As Markets Eye Tight Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

US stocks open higher as markets eye tight presidential vote

Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday as markets monitored evolving vote counts in a handful of US states that will determine the next president

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday as markets monitored evolving vote counts in a handful of US states that will determine the next president.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,739.04, up 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent to 3,424.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.9 percent to 11,483.41.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vote Stocks Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

No shortage of sugar, flour in district: DC

35 seconds ago

Constable suspended on charges of corruption

36 seconds ago

Crackdown continues against SOPs violators

38 seconds ago

Pak Army to ensure protection, security of people ..

39 seconds ago

PTI to hold historic rally on Nov 6: Minister

41 seconds ago

PIA Chief gives preference to financial restructur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.