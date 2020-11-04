US stocks open higher as markets eye tight presidential vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday as markets monitored evolving vote counts in a handful of US states that will determine the next president.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,739.04, up 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent to 3,424.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.9 percent to 11,483.41.