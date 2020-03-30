UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher As Markets Gird For Volatility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatility

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,653.53, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 2,560.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 7,577.77.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Market Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

35 minutes ago

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum

52 seconds ago

England captain Root trying to make most of enforc ..

53 seconds ago

Trump Says to Speak By Phone With Putin to Discuss ..

54 seconds ago

SNGPL forms a Mobile App for bills' payment from h ..

56 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner advises philanthropists, welfa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.