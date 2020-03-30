US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,653.53, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 2,560.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 7,577.77.