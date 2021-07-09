UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher As Markets Monitor Covid-19 News

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

US stocks open higher as markets monitor Covid-19 news

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday, reversing the prior session's sell-off as markets monitored the latest headlines on the Delta variant of the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Friday, reversing the prior session's sell-off as markets monitored the latest headlines on the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Governments across Asia were imposing new restrictions in response to Covid-19 outbreaks, with Thailand announcing a seven-hour night curfew across the capital Bangkok and nine provinces and Sydney tightening a lockdown in Australia's largest city.

The latest Covid-19 trends have exacerbated uncertainty about the global economic recovery, leading to volatility in markets this week.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rebounded after a series of declines.

The move was "aided by a sense that Treasuries have gotten overbought on a short-term basis," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent at 34,777.11.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 4,351.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 14,597.11.

Among individual companies, Pfizer jumped 2.1 precent after the company and BioNTech said they would seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to boost its efficacy against variants of the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Company Sydney Bangkok Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lithuania to build Belarus border wall to stem mig ..

4 seconds ago

Bordeaux future rosier after city approves new sta ..

5 seconds ago

KP E&T department surpasses revenue collection tar ..

7 seconds ago

NTDC sets up camp office at Nowshera HVDC Converto ..

8 seconds ago

Corona Free Kashmir initiative launched in AJK

12 seconds ago

Thailand Reimposes Curfew, Other Curbs in 'Red Zon ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.