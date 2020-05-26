UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher As NYSE Trading Floor Reopens

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

US stocks open higher as NYSE trading floor reopens

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged early Monday on optimism about coronavirus vaccines as the New York Stock Exchange resumed physical floor trading for the first time since late March.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.3 percent at 25,023.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.0 percent to 3,013.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6 percent to 9,468.96.

The gains came after a ceremony presided over by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who wore a mask as he rung the opening bell to signal the start of the day for traders, also clad in masks and separated by plexiglas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor New York Stock Exchange New York March Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

51 minutes ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.